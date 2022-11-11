'An Action Hero' Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat Is All Out to Kill Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurranna and Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from An Action Hero.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming action thriller titled, An Action Hero, launched the film's official trailer on 11 November. Khurrana plays an actor in the film, whose life turns upside-down after he is charged with the murder of a municipal councillor's brother.
The trailer begins with Khurrana's confrontation with Jaideep, as their cars clash with each others. The following scenes quickly develop into a cat-and-mouse chase, as Khurrana runs for his life and moves to London. But, Jaideep follows him there as well. Although the trailer is filled with several action-packed sequences, it also features Malaika Arora in a surprising dance number.
Taking to social media, Khurrana shared a new poster from the film and wrote, "The bad guy enters the chat! Heartbeat Intensifies."
Take a look at it here:
Talking about his film, Khurrana shared in a statement, "It is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social-comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride. This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about."
Directed by Anirudh Iyer and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anand L Rai, An Action Hero will hit the big screens on 2 December 2022.
