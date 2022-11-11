'An Action Hero' Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat Is All Out to Kill Ayushmann Khurrana

Talking about his film, Khurrana shared in a statement, "It is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social-comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride. This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about."

Directed by Anirudh Iyer and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anand L Rai, An Action Hero will hit the big screens on 2 December 2022.