COVID-19: Big B, Emraan Hashmi-Starrer 'Chehre' Release Pushed

The release date of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre has been pushed due to a spike in coronavirus cases across the country. The film was supposed to hit theatres on 9 April.

“Due to the rising case of Covid-19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and decided to postpone until further notice,” the makers said in a statement on Tuesday.