Ending Speculations, Rhea Makes an Appearance in ‘Chehre’ Trailer

Rhea had earlier revealed her look in the movie in an Instagram post captioned, “Chehre bahut dekhe magar aaj dekha apna chehra, aankhon mai sawaal bahut se, zehen pe soch ka pehra.” After people raised concerns about Rhea’s absence, producer Anand Pandit told Mid-day, “We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say."

After the trailer released, Pandit said that he wouldn’t be ‘swayed so easily’. “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre,” he added in a later interview.

Rhea had been under intense public scrutiny following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput last year.