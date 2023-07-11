Watch: Alia & Karan Speak About Shooting 'Tum Kya Mile' In Freezing Kashmir

Alia Bhatt in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Alia Bhatt took to social media on Tuesday, 11 July, to share her "first ever song vlog" from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia speaks about how she almost froze in chiffon sarees while filming the romantic track, 'Tum Kya Mile.'
The vlog begins with Alia saying that shoot had to be cancelled the very first day since it started snowing in Kashmir. "It's minus three degrees right now, and once it stops snowing we have to trek up a bit to reach the spot where we will be shooting."
Alia then introduces veteran make-up artist Mickey Contractor, who has been in charge of Alia's make-up in the movie. "We are trying a new look for the song. We are attempting a no make-up look for a full on romantic song!," Alia says. We are then given a glimpse of the location, and Alia adds that she had to get back into shape in just four months after giving birth to Raha.
In the blog, we also see Karan speaking about how tough it was for both Alia and Ranveer to shoot in the freezing cold. Karan says, "It was a turbulent shoot. We have covered the length and breadth of Kashmir, we shot in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar. I combatted a viral, Alia had a baby and we tortured her in the chiffon saree. I am shooting a song like this after 17 years. I also am in disbelief as to how both these lead actors shot in this extreme climate, where there's also a fan blowing so that their hair can fly and they also have to look romantic and bring out those emotions. I feel we don't give enough credit to them."
Alia and Karan also pick their favourite sarees from the song.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit theatres on 28 July.
