'Resuming Work Postpartum Is Never Easy': Alia Bhatt on Shooting 'Tum Kya Mile'

In response to the question, Alia shared a picture of herself from the last day of shoot and wrote, "This was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum cause it's never easy.

"Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girls first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything," Alia added.

Have a look at her post here: