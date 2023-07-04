'Resuming Work Postpartum Is Never Easy': Alia Bhatt on Shooting 'Tum Kya Mile'

Alia Bhatt shares her working experience post pregnancy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani, hosted an AMA session on Instagram for her fans on 4 July.
During the session, a fan inquired about Alia's experience shooting the song 'Tum Kya Mile' for the film immediately after her pregnancy.
In response to the question, Alia shared a picture of herself from the last day of shoot and wrote, "This was from the last day of shoot.. I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy you feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in ur energy but I am very grateful & feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere especially those who have to resume work immediately. Postpartum cause it's never easy.
"Vaibhavi mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girls first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything," Alia added.
Have a look at her post here:
A screenshot of Alia Bhatt's story.
Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani will hit the big screens on 28 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)