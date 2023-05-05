Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' To Release On This Date

The diretcor of the film Ali Abbas said to The Indian Express, “I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience’s heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!”

The film is a remake of the hit 1998 film of the same name directed by David Dhawan. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi.