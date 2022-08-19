'Cuttputlli' Teaser: Akshay Kumar is All Set to Play Cop In New Crime-Thriller

Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli
(Photo: YouTube)
The first look and teaser of Akshay Kumar's Cuttpulli are out. The first look showcases the actor as a cop who is out to catch a serial killer. The trailer for the film is all set to be out tomorrow while the film releases on 2 September.
The first look of the film shows Akshay deep in thought while holding something in his hand.
First look of Cuttputlli
The teaser for the film showcases Akshay deep in thought looking for clues while attempting to catch a serial killer.
Sharing the teaser, he wrote on Twitter, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow.”
He is also to be seen in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
The film, Cuttputlli, is supposed to drop on Disney + Hotstar.
