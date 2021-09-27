Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-Starrer Raksha Bandhan to Release on This Date

“And @aanandlrai sir…what can I say about you, besides that you’re a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I’m leaving the set a better actor,” Akshay had added.

Raksha Bandhan is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon and also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. The movie marks the third collaboration between the lead actors Akshaya and Bhumi, who have previously worked together in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Durgamati.­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­