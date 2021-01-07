Ajay, Sidharth & Rakul Preet Team up for Comedy Film 'Thank God'

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh have teamed up for a film titled Thank God. The film will be directed by Indra Kumar and produced by him, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Yash Shah. Thank God also marks Ajay and Sidharth's first collaboration.

Ajay took to Instagram to share the news.