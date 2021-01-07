Ajay, Sidharth & Rakul Preet Team up for Comedy Film 'Thank God'

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh have teamed up for a film titled Thank God. The film will be directed by Indra Kumar and produced by him, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Yash Shah. Thank God also marks Ajay and Sidharth's first collaboration.
Ajay took to Instagram to share the news.
Even Sidharth shared his excitement at being a part of the project.
The film is set to go on floors on 21 January. Indra Kumar said in a statement, "We have been waiting for a long time to begin the shoot and finally we will start on January 21. Thank God! It is an entertaining slice-of-life comedy with a message and I am quite excited to be working again with Ajay Devgn whom I’ve known since so many years along with the young guns Siddharth and Rakul. I’m also happy to join hands with Bhushan Kumar and the T-Series team. Hopefully, it all goes well as we have taken all the precautions necessary.”
The film is touted to be a light family- comedy with a message in the end, drawing parallels to the present day scenario. Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “Thank God is a very interesting and entertaining script. Indra Kumar films are hardcore commercial laughter riots and it is a pleasure to collaborate with him and Ashokji on this one. I have worked with Ajay Sir and he aces this genre while Sidharth and Rakul will show their fans something new with Thank God.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined