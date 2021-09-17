Pic: Aamir Khan & Team Wrap 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Shoot

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Aamir Khan and the team wrap Laal Singh Chaddha shoot.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aamir Khan and the team wrap Laal Singh Chaddha shoot.</p></div>

Atul Kulkarni took to Twitter on Friday to share a BTS photo from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, as they called it a wrap. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the photo, Atul can be seen cutting a cake with the name of the film written on it. "It’s a film wrap for #LaalSinghChaddha !! #aamirkhan @AndhareAjit", Atul captioned the pic.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which went on floors last year, was shot across 100 locations in the country. It is directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 drama Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim.

Also ReadLaal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Dancing In Ladakh Goes Viral

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT