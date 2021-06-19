‘Have a Golden Run in Heaven’: Bollywood Mourns Milkha Singh

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, also known as the ‘Flying Singh’, passed away on the night of 18 June after a long battle with coronavirus.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his achievements.

Soon after the news of Milkha Singh’s demise was announced by his family, tributes started pouring in. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.