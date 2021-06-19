‘Had Special Place in Our Hearts’: PM Modi On Milkha Singh’s Death

Condoling the demise of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 19 June, said the country has lost “a colossal sportsperson”.
Milkha Singh passed away late on 18 June after a prolonged battle with COVID-19. He was 91.
“In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” Modi tweeted.
In another tweet, the prime minister said he had spoken to Milkha Singh just a few days ago.
“Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world,” he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Milkha Singh had “left an indelible mark on world athletics.”
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “A sports icon is lost.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote that Singh would continue to remain “immortal in our hearts”.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called Singh’s death a “painful national loss.”
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote that stories of Singh’s success “will continue to inspire future generations of sportsperson.”
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Milkha Singh was a wonderful person and had made the country proud with his achievements.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, “He inspired generations of sportspersons to give their best.”
Milkha Singh was admitted in the COVID ward of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh on 3 June. He was treated for the virus till 13 June following which he had tested negative.
However, due to post-COVID complications, he was shifted out of the COVID ward to a medical ICU. But he could not be retrieved from his critical condition, according to the hospital’s official spokesperson Ashok Kumar.
Published: 19 Jun 2021,07:52 AM IST