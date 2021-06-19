‘Had Special Place in Our Hearts’: PM Modi On Milkha Singh’s Death

Condoling the demise of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 19 June, said the country has lost “a colossal sportsperson”.

Milkha Singh passed away late on 18 June after a prolonged battle with COVID-19. He was 91.

“In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” Modi tweeted.