Bigg Boss OTT 2 Written Updates, Episode 15: Abdu Rozik Enters; Weekend Ka Vaar

All the contestants gather in the living area and Bigg Boss announces that Abdu has entered the house. Everyone shows excitement and is thrilled to see him. Jad is too happy to see Abdu. He gives him a tight hug. Pooja comments that the house seems to be filled with a little positivity.

Later, Jad and Jiya are seen washing the dishes in the kitchen. Abhishek Malhan asks them to transfer the leftover food into small boxes. Jiya Shankar refuses to do so saying that it is not her task, Jad agrees with her.

When Abhishek informs this to Falaq, Bebika, and Pooja, they get annoyed. Falaq says that she used to do all the work when she was on kitchen duty. Falaq enters the kitchen to transfer the food.