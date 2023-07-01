Bigg Boss OTT 2 Written Updates, Episode 15: Abdu Rozik Enters; Weekend Ka Vaar

Know what happened in Bigg Boss OTT Episode 15 today, Saturday, 1 July 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 15 aired on Saturday, 1 July 2023, was "Weekend Ka Vaar". The episode started with Salman Khan greeting the viewers. He expressed his disappointment about two incidents that happened in the Bigg Boss House this week. One incident was the kiss between Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid during the "Dare Game" and the other was when Jad was disrespectful towards Bebika Dhurve.
As the episode for Saturday proceeds, the viewers are taken inside the Bigg Boss House. We see Abdu Rozik sitting inside the confession room as he has entered as a guest. Bigg Boss calls a few contestants inside the confession room one by one to give certain tips to Abdu Rozik and information about the housemates. Pooja Bhatt was the first contestant to be called by Bigg Boss.
She is surprised to see Abdu Rozik. Bigg Boss asks her to give tips to Abdu and say who is the most fake person in the house according to her. She says that she feels Jad is the most genuine person while Akanksha seems fake, so he should beware of her.
All the contestants gather in the living area and Bigg Boss announces that Abdu has entered the house. Everyone shows excitement and is thrilled to see him. Jad is too happy to see Abdu. He gives him a tight hug. Pooja comments that the house seems to be filled with a little positivity.
Later, Jad and Jiya are seen washing the dishes in the kitchen. Abhishek Malhan asks them to transfer the leftover food into small boxes. Jiya Shankar refuses to do so saying that it is not her task, Jad agrees with her.
When Abhishek informs this to Falaq, Bebika, and Pooja, they get annoyed. Falaq says that she used to do all the work when she was on kitchen duty. Falaq enters the kitchen to transfer the food.
Jad tries to explain to Falaq the situation when Bebika starts yelling at him. He immediately flips at her and says he does not want to talk in front of "this girl". This phrase angers Bebika. Both of them get into a heated argument.
Jad gets so annoyed that he says Bebika deserves to talk to his butt. The gesture enrages Bebika, Falaq, Pooja, and others. Bebika immediately decides to leave the Bigg Boss House if Jad is in there. Jiya says Jad what he did was wrong.
Later, Jad, Jiya, Manisha, Akanksha, and Abdu have a conversation about this fight. Pooja enters the room to talk to Jad. He explains that he was annoyed with Bebika. He also asks Pooja to keep her voice down while talking. This annoys Pooja and she promises to not talk to him again.
She also says that she is not like other girls in the house who are charmed by Jad. On the other hand, Falaq and Avinash are having a conversation in the bedroom where she cries and tells that she will never speak to Jad.
Pooja, Bebika, and Falaq decide that they will not sleep in the bedroom if Jad is there. Later, Jad tells Avinash that he will be sleeping outside and the fight should not ruin their friendship. Avinash says that he is annoyed because Jad went against Indian culture.
Now, it is time for Weekend Ka Vaar where Salman Khan meets the contestants. He asks Avinash why did he give the kiss dare to Akanksha and Jad. He asks all the other contestants whether this was right.
Salman says to Jad that whatever he did in the house might seem normal to him but it is not right. He also says that the viewers are extremely forgiving but conservative. They would not want to see such obscene things on the screen.
Salman also tells that he would not be a host if all this continues. Jad sincerely apologises to him and everyone who had to witness the disrespectful behaviour. He swears on his daughter while asking for forgiveness. Salman is surprised to know he has a daughter.
He says that this should all the more stop him from being disrespectful to women. Once Salman exits, Jiya breaks into tears. She leaves the living area while others are seated.
Jad also seems extremely upset so Cyrus and Abdu start consoling him. Abdu says that it is okay now since he has asked for forgiveness. Jad says that he has been wanting to say sorry ever since the incident happened.
Jiya also joins Abdu and Jad. Both Abdu and Jiya try to console Jad. The episode for today, Saturday, 1 July, ends here.
To know more about the Bigg Boss OTT episodes, you have to stay tuned and follow this space.