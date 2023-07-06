Wordle 748 Answer of the Day: Hints, Clues & Solution For Today, 7 July 2023

Know the Wordle 748 solution today, on Friday, 7 July 2023.
Wordle is a famous and popular word puzzle game that was introduced to people during the lockdown. It was a good way to pass the time and still be productive during leisure time. Wordle puzzle game is a great way to keep children involved in a game in which they learn new words.
Wordle is a game in which the player gets 6 chances to guess the five-letter word in a limited time period. The word can be easy, tricky, or challenging. But you are alone, we are with you while you play this game. Below are the hints, clues, and answers of the day for Wordle 748 for 7 July 2023, Friday. Wordle uses color-coded clues and informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Most players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary.
Wordle is a popular game owned by the New York Times and it gets updated to a new level every midnight.
Wordle 748 word of the day today starts with the letter D.
The word of the day ends with the letter T.
There are two vowels in today's answer of the day.
It is a noun
It has no repetitive letters
Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 748 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Friday, 7 July 2023 is:
DONUT
