Bigg Boss 17, Day 10: Neil, Aishwarya, Khaanzadi & Sana Got Nominated

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Read all details of Day 10 here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Khaanzadi used harsh language against Sana. This made Sana angry and she questioned her upbringing. Munawar bashed Sana for passing personal comments against Khaanzadi.
During an interaction with Aishwarya, Sunny got furious and scolded her. Neil lost his calm and bashed Tehelka Bhai for raising voice against Aishwarya.
Housemates in 'Dimaag Ka Ghar' were asked to save some contestants and announce the final nominations. Munawar was asked to perform a Mushaira for declaring the names of final nominated contestants. Soniya, Sana, Sunny, Khaanzadi, Aishwarya, and Neil are nominated for week 2.
Housemates in 'Dil Ka Ghar' were asked to save any two from the 8 nominated contestants - Rinku, Navid, Khaanzadi, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Neil, Munawar, and Isha. The contestants of House number 1 saved Isha and Abhishek.
Housemates in 'Dum Ka Ghar' were asked to nominate 8 contestants. They nominated Rinku, Navid, Khaanzadi, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Neil, Munawar, and Isha.
Housemates in 'Dimaag Ka Ghar' were given a special privilege. They can keep an eye on all other housemates through cameras in a special room.
In 'Dil Ka Ghar' Mannara has been replaced by Abhishek. Bigg Boss asked Isha that is she happy with this decision? Isha replied no. Mannara has been shifted to 'Dimaag Ka Ghar.' Mannara teased Isha by saying that now she can easily share bed with Abhishek as she wanted it earlier.
Abhishek told Isha not to sit with him and stay away. Isha said she is also a participant of the house, and she can sit wherever she wants. Furious Abhishek walked away.
Day 10 of Bigg Boss started with new BB anthem. Housemates were seen dancing on the tunes of the song.
Bigg Boss 17 started from Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode. The contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 are Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
In yesterday's episode, Ankita and her husband Vicky were seen at loggerheads. Ankita feels that husband Vicky doesn't support her in the game. Vicky on the other hand is pissed off with Ankita's behavior. Both were seen bickering. Mannara and Munawar's friendship is getting strong day by day and both made a rap song to showcase the vibe of Bigg Boss house.
Let us check out all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 10 below for Tuesday, 24 October 2023.
