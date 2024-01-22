Bigg Boss 17, Episode 99 Written Update: Media Grills the Top 6 Finalists

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 99 written updates on Monda, 23January 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
The new episode of Bigg Boss 17 starts with the media round where reporters from different media houses enter the show to question the contestants about their journey this season. The top 6 finalists- Arun, Mannara, Ankita, Vikki, Abhishek, and Munawar answered the questions. The first reporter asks Ankita if the equation with Vikki is scripted as mentioned by Abhishek previously and the couple denies to the accusation. The second question was to Vikki about Abhishek's potential to win and his disrespect towards Ankita. He agrees that he should have been gentle and polite towards his wife and he feels that if Abhishek wins the season after slapping someone, it will be a wrong example for future seasons.
The next question is to Munawar about his feelings towards Ankita's statement of him not deserving to win to which he replies that her statements change as per equation. Also, she wanted him to take a stand and now she is the one having problems when he is finally doing so. Vikki answers a question saying that Munawar's response to Aisha's entry seemed fake. A question was asked to Arun as to how he justifies coming till the finale and he says he doesn't argue for no reason and fights do not justify being a winner. Ankita comments on a question that her and Mannara's equation is not the same with Vikki. Further, she feels Mannara tries to poke her by being friends with Vikki. She also answers a question about insecurity and possessiveness towards Vikki by saying that it is Vikki's behavior to make the outsiders feel special.
A reporter asks the contestants if they feel Mannara has been a true friend and they answer that her friendship is as per convenience. Then the reporter says that Mannara was seen demeaning people to which she replies that she wouldn't justify her actions if they are wrong which results in a fight between Ankita and Mannara. A reporter asks if Ankita needs a break from Vikki and points out when will he take a stand for his wife. He answers that humans can make mistakes and accepts that there have been clashes because of his behavior as well.
Ankita opens up about her insecurity to lose people which affects her behaviour towards Vikki. A reporter points out that Munawar has been using his relationship with he women of the house to go forward in the game which he denies. Munawar's behavior is pointed out again to which he says that he feels embarrassed about it and his fans will understand him due to his connection with them in the last 4 years. Mannara is called a wannabe and desperate to which she says that she wouldn't have entered the show to target someone whom she loves like Aisha. Munawar enacts Ankita and Mannara and he feels that Mannara does poke Ankita with her equation with Vikki. Ankita apologizes for setting a narrative for Vikki and calling him a womanizer.
A reporter questions Abhishek's comments which are disrespectful towards women of India. The reporter also calls Vikki a red flag and points out his habit of making her count things he did for her to which Vikki says that he is grateful and accepts his mistakes for being rude to her. Mannara and Munawar get into an argument during the media round. Vikki goes down on her knees and apologizes to Ankita for his actions. Reporters are seen questioning Ankita and Vikki's equation to which the couple replies calmly.
