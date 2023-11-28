Bigg Boss 17 Episode 43 Live Updates: Nomination Special Episode

Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.
Catch all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 43 for Tuesday, 28 November 2023 here.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Vicky Gets Nominated
Rinku nominated Vicky by saying that he has identity crisis and is not happy being called Ankita's husband outside the house.
Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Rinku Dhawan Nominated
Anurag nominated Rinku and she is the first nominated contestant of this week.
Bigg Boss 17: Khaanzadi Nominated by Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss told Bigg Khaanzadi that since she has been complaining about lot of things, as a result she is nominated for this week. Also, she won't get a power to nominate other contestants.