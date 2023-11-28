Join Us On:
Bigg Boss 17 Episode 43 Live Updates: Nomination Special Episode

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Bigg Boss 17 started on Sunday, 15 October 2023 with a grand premiere episode hosted by Salman Khan. This year, 17 contestants have participated in this Biggest reality shows of television. The list of contestants of Bigg Boss season 17 include Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhat, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This year, Salman Khan is again the host of Bigg Boss.

Catch all the live updates of Bigg Boss 17 Day 43 for Tuesday, 28 November 2023 here.

10:12 PM , 28 Nov

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Vicky Gets Nominated

Rinku nominated Vicky by saying that he has identity crisis and is not happy being called Ankita's husband outside the house.

10:12 PM , 28 Nov

Bigg Boss 17 Live Updates: Rinku Dhawan Nominated

Anurag nominated Rinku and she is the first nominated contestant of this week.

10:08 PM , 28 Nov

Bigg Boss 17: Khaanzadi Nominated by Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss told Bigg Khaanzadi that since she has been complaining about lot of things, as a result she is nominated for this week. Also, she won't get a power to nominate other contestants.

10:06 PM , 28 Nov

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Says He Wants To Move Out of the House

After housemates told Bigg Boss that he is biased towards Anurag, Anurag said that he wants to move out of the house.

Published: 28 Nov 2023, 9:58 PM IST
