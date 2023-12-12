Bigg Boss 17, Episode 58 Written Updates: Ankita and Vikki Get Into a Fight

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 58 Live Updates on 12 December 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
In the new episode of Bigg Boss season 17, a new day begins in the Bigg Boss house with the housemates dancing to the anthem. Munawar and Abhishek are seen discussing Anurag’s behavior while Vikki feels that Abhishek picks a fight with him to remove his student‘s tag. Arun is seen having fun with Aoora in the kitchen while teaching her Indian dishes’ names. Later in the kitchen, Ankita is seen arguing with Vikki and Khaanzadi over cooking skills. Vikki and Ankita get into a fight and she says that she knows how to cook and Vikki feels that she misbehaves with him. Later Ankita taunts Khanzadi for cooking for Vikki and the couple again gets into a fight. The rest of the housemates make fun of the couple and Munawar feels the topic of the fight is too silly. Ankita wants to cook for her husband but Vikki gets angry that makes Ankita cry.
Munawar tells Samarth that she also behaves like Vikki with Isha and she also agrees to it. Ankita apologized to Vikki and cooked for him. Munawar and Isha make fun of Vikki and Ankita in front of them and they laugh together. Aoora gifts Munawar a chain for being a good friend. Ankita and Vikki share their love story with Khanzadi. Rinku and Isha discuss the behavior of different housemates. Isha is seen sharing her history with Abhishek to Vikki while Ankita is seen talking to Abhishek about his feelings for Khanzaadi and his journey in the house. Munawar is called into the confession room where Bigg Boss tells him that he has an opportunity to stage a stand-up performance. On one side, people can either buy tickets for Munawar’s show or use the BB currency to get their weekly ration.
While Munawar’s ration will depend on the tickets sold for the show. Munawar is seen convincing the housemates to buy the tickets. Aishwarya, Aoora, Anurag, and Arun are seen inside the BB mall for the ration. Munawar succeeds in selling 10 tickets. Aoora, Aishwarya, and Anurag don’t buy the tickets and choose to buy the ration. Mannara and Samarth discuss Isha and she expresses that she trusts Samarth more than Isha. Vikki feels that Arun is biased and they get into a fight. Munawar starts his performance by roasting Vikki and taking a dig at his relationship with Ankita. The list also includes Abhishek and himself. He mentions how he can’t take a stand for himself which is why he has gotten an opportunity for a stand-up.
He also says how Vikki uses people for the game, his equation with Abhishek, Neil’s behavior, Aishwarya’s individuality, Ankita’s projects, mind games, her cooking skills, and Bigg Boss’s bias towards her. He roasts Rinku by mentioning her grace period and Khanzaadi’s game for the camera. Munawar then shifts to Isha’s relationships and Samarth’s stealing habit. He points out Arun’s use of brinjals in his sentences and his sleeping habits. He also takes a dig at Mannara and her friendship with Anurag. Munawar gets ten thousand BB currency for buying luxury ration. Isha feels weird about Mannara and Samarth’s connection. Samarth gets angry at Isha for sharing their private issues with Vikki since he might use this in a fight and they get into a heated argument.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)