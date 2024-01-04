Bigg Boss 17, 4 January 2024 Written Update Today: Read Full Live Episode 82

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 82 written updates for Thursday, 4 January 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with daily morning song. Mannara told Samarth that Munawar is selfish and he can stoop to any level for the game. Samarth scolded Isha for not choosing him during the captaincy task. Ayesha told Munawar that everything is happening in BB house because of bias and group-ism. She told him that I can't expect anything from that person who hasn't even took any stand in life. Munawar replied that you can judge me based on the task, and I am at the right place.
Offended by Samarth's words Isha told him that she has always supported him. Mannara told Isha that I am annoyed with you because you didn't choose me in captaincy task but I didn't like your reasoning. Isha replied that I still stand by my words, and I am sure that you get influenced by others.
Mannara called Munawar hypocrite, and said that he doesn't deserve to win the game. She added that even if he will win because of his followers, he won't be a real winner. Both got into a heated argument. Samarth told Isha that he is happy that now he is all by himself in the game.
Ankita told Vicky to do his duties properly. Vicky got angry and told her not to teach him. Ankita got furious and said that you didn't irritate other captains then why is he doing this during her captaincy. Both got into an ugly agreement and called each other dumb and stupid. Ankita called Vicky jealous, and he replied that if I was jealous I would have never told Isha to make you the captain.
Samarth was poking Isha continuously for not making him the captain. This annoyed Isha and she scolded him badly. Munawar told Samarth that he is very smart because he poked Abhishek to such an extent that he slapped him. Abhishek was seen apologizing to Bigg Boss and asking him not to evict him from the game.
Isha told Ayesha that I am feeling bad for Mannara and Munawar's friendship. She said that there was a time when Munawar would fight with the entire house for Mannara but now Munawar is unaffected because of their broken friendship.
Mannara told Isha and Samarth that Munawar doesn't deserve to be in the BB house. She said that he is a hypocrite and pretends to be in relationship with Ayesha for the show. Mannara said that this has become a couple show now. Samarth told Mannara that I don't even trust Isha in this game.
Ankita told Isha to clean some utensils for making rice. Isha denied and said that I already did my duty. Samarth and Munawar got into a squabble over kitchen duties.
Abhishek told Munawar that during your fight with Samarth you might have realized that how badly he pokes. Munawar replied that I agree that he pokes badly but I will never raise my hand. Vicky told Munawar that Mannara and you were really good friends and I really wonder that how come it ended. Munawar replied that I had made my mind to keep a distance from her.
Bigg Boss told Ankita to distribute new ration in the house as per her choice and take away the old ration. He said that she has to distribute the ration as per her priorities and will. This week every contestant will get personal ration and by the end of the task whatever will be left in the stock will be the captain's ration.
At the end of the ration task, very less was left for Ankita. Bigg Boss announced that now he will reveal Ankita's priority list. He said Vicky is the highest priority followed by Ayesha, Samarth, Mannara, Abhishek, Isha, Arun, and Aoora. Bigg Boss said that since Ankita didn't press a buzzer for Munawar, therefore it is not clear where he stands in Ankita's priority list.
Ankita told Abhishek that he should have picked up the stuff mindfully so that everyone would have get things in good amount. He replied that I could not understand at the moment. Ankita further said that you understood everything.
The episode ended here!!!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)