Bigg Boss 17, 4 January 2024 Written Update Today: Read Full Live Episode 82

Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with daily morning song. Mannara told Samarth that Munawar is selfish and he can stoop to any level for the game. Samarth scolded Isha for not choosing him during the captaincy task. Ayesha told Munawar that everything is happening in BB house because of bias and group-ism. She told him that I can't expect anything from that person who hasn't even took any stand in life. Munawar replied that you can judge me based on the task, and I am at the right place.

Offended by Samarth's words Isha told him that she has always supported him. Mannara told Isha that I am annoyed with you because you didn't choose me in captaincy task but I didn't like your reasoning. Isha replied that I still stand by my words, and I am sure that you get influenced by others.