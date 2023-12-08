Bigg Boss 17, Day 54 Written Episode: Salman Khan Grills Abhishek Kumar Today

Bigg Boss 17, Day 54 written details for today, Friday, 8 December 2023, are here for the readers.
Bigg Boss 17, Day 54 written details for today, Friday, 8 December 2023, started with Salman Khan greeting the audience as it was Weekend Ka Vaar. Soon, we see the scene inside the Bigg Boss House. Khanzaadi, Aishwarya, and Rinku break into a fight. Khanzaadi calls Aishwarya an attention-seeker because she said Samarth touched her inappropriately while playing a task. Aishwarya gets agitated after hearing this.
Aishwarya and Khanzaadi keep fighting and the latter says that she was also called an attention-seeker earlier because she talks about her health problems. Rinku also becomes a part of the fight because she is unable to hear Khanzaadi's words. She is annoyed because she picked up the task topic and called Aishwarya an attention-seeker. She says that Khanzaadi does not deserve to be a women.
She also says that she should not be a part of the game and verbally abuses her. The other contestants try to calm Aishwarya and Rinku down. Khanzaadi stands by her words and says whatever she says is right. Neil speaks to Aishwarya and supports her.
Later, Anurag and Mannara try to sort out their differences but the latter creates a mess. He spills all her secrets in front of other contestants. He also says that she called Sana 'untrustworthy' and spoke ill about Munawar. Sana gets annoyed and says that Mannara can be nobody's friend if she is against her.
Munawar says that he does not want to interfere. Later, Mannara and Sana sit to talk and Anurag joins them. Mannara seems annoyed with him and they keep fighting. He leaves the conversation and Sana says that she should not have trusted him. Mannara cries inconsolably because she is shocked by Anurag's behaviour.
Isha and Samarth also try to console Mannara. They advise her to stay away from Anurag because he is not a good friend. It was very bad of him to spill her secrets in front of everyone because he was angry. Samarth advises Mannara to stand up for herself and change her friends in the house because they do not care about him.
Munawar also comes to speak to Mannara. He says that he knows her so she does not have to justify her words. Isha talks to Ankita and Vicky about Abhishek. Abhishek overhears the conversation and joins them. He tries to fight with Isha but she does not pay much attention. She keeps talking to Ankita and Vicky.
Later, Samarth tells Isha that he does not want to see her talking to Abhishek. She replies that she will not fix their relationship, rather, she is ready to fight with him if he says anything. She is also going to challenge him.
Soon, Salman interacts with the contestants in the house. The contestants are either eating or doing something else so they are late. Salman gets extremely annoyed because of this laid-back attitude of the contestants and scolds them. Then, he leaves and Bigg Boss scolds the contestants for making the host wait.
Salman comes back and starts grilling the contestants. He says that the contestants did not pay attention to Karan Johar last week. After speaking about everyone in general, he focuses on Abhishek. He starts scolding him for being arrogant and aggressive.
He says that Abhishek instigates the other contestants and when they react, he does not know what to do. He enjoys provoking other people and uses this to come to the limelight. Everyone keeps telling him to control his anger but he does not listen. Salman also says that Abhishek is copying other aggressive contestants who earlier came to the show. He does not have a game of his own.
Salman also adds that he has clear and real intentions for only one contestant, Isha. However, he speaks rudely to her as well and tries to demean her during fights. He says that Abhishek himself announced that Isha comes first to him in the house, even before Khanzaadi.
Then he brings up the fight in the kitchen that took place the day before. He shows a flashback where Abhishek and Isha are fighting. He speaks ill of her in front of others and drags her family into the fight.
The episode for today, Friday, ends with Abhishek being scolded by Salman Khan. The episode will be continued the next day. Interested fans should stay alert and follow the latest episodes if they want to stay updated.
