Bigg Boss 17, Day 54 Written Episode: Salman Khan Grills Abhishek Kumar Today

Isha and Samarth also try to console Mannara. They advise her to stay away from Anurag because he is not a good friend. It was very bad of him to spill her secrets in front of everyone because he was angry. Samarth advises Mannara to stand up for herself and change her friends in the house because they do not care about him.

Munawar also comes to speak to Mannara. He says that he knows her so she does not have to justify her words. Isha talks to Ankita and Vicky about Abhishek. Abhishek overhears the conversation and joins them. He tries to fight with Isha but she does not pay much attention. She keeps talking to Ankita and Vicky.

Later, Samarth tells Isha that he does not want to see her talking to Abhishek. She replies that she will not fix their relationship, rather, she is ready to fight with him if he says anything. She is also going to challenge him.