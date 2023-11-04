Bigg Boss 17, Day 20 Written Episode: Salman Schools Isha in Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 17, Day 20 written episode for 3 November 2023 is mentioned here for interested fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17, Day 20 episode today, Friday, 3 November 2023 began with Salman Khan greeting everybody on Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman shows a clip to the viewers where Bigg Boss played a game with the BB House contestants. Between Abhishek and Samarth, the contestants had to choose someone who was here for Isha and is being seen because of her in the show.
Most of the contestants selected Samarth. Then, Salman greeted the contestants in the show and started the episode. He started questioning Isha and asked what is her current status. She replies that she is with Samarth now. Salman says that she must be having fun playing with the feelings of two boys, Samarth and Abhishek. Isha replies that she is not playing with anyone and is with Samarth.
Then, he asks Samarth and Abhishek about Isha. Soon, Bigg Boss says that he is going to give Salman some situations and he has to react like Abhishek or Samarth. Salman says that he can't act like the two boys. However, the game starts and Bigg Boss gives his first situation.
He would watch it at his home and turn the TV off whenever Isha and Abhishek spoke. He also said Samarth should have moved on. Salman advises Samarth and Abhishek to play their own game. Isha is trying to use them and they are active like a protective shield for her. He also says that Samarth understands now what Abhishek went through during his relationship with Isha.
Next, Salman talks to Khanzaadi. He asks her about her game as a "lone player". He brings up the topic with Bigg Boss where she was asked about how she is feeling. Salman says that she tells others to leave her alone and then complains when everyone goes away. All the other contestants agree with this opinion.
Khanzaadi tries to clarify her point. When Salman asks Rinku about her opinion on this, she says that she is upset because she always supports Khanzaadi. However, her efforts are not acknowledged.
Soon, we see a scene inside the Bigg Boss House where Khanzaadi and Abhishek are playing. Mannara comments to be careful otherwise later Khanzaadi can tell that she was "molested". Khanzaadi is triggered by the word "molest" and this causes huge drama in the house.
When Jigna tries to joke with Abhishek, Khanzaadi gets annoyed and says she never scolds Mannara when she is wrong. Jigna understands her point and tells Mannara that what she said was wrong and she should apologise. Outside, Munawar and Abhishek are helping Mannara make up for her mistake while the others celebrate Isha's birthday.
When the others come out, Khanzaadi says she does not want any apology but Mannara should stop passing comments. Both get into a heated argument and Mannara loses her cool. Isha tries to calm her down.
After some time, Anurag tells Mannara that she has apologized and that is enough. Khanzaadi speaks a lot of bad things about her and she is being targeted. Abhishek hears the conversation and says Anurag is trying to please everyone.
Anurag and Abhishek fight regarding this. They ask Mannara if he said anything bad about Khanzaadi, and she says that he was just keeping his opinion on the table. When Khanzaadi is asked the same question, she says he has never said anything wrong about Mannara.
Arun asks Abhishek to go with him inside the house and the latter denies. Abhishek says Arun should say whatever he has to say outside, in front of others. Arun and Abhishek get into a fight because both don't like each other's tone. They try to beat each other up but the other contestants stop them.
Salman also agrees that what Mannara said was wrong but the topic should end because she apologized. When he asked whether Khanzaadi felt uncomfortable with Abhishek, she denied it. However, in one conversation, she said to Arun and Sunny that he made her uncomfortable.
Towards the end of the episode today, Manisha and Elvish come to the show to promote their new music video "Bolero". Manisha asks Salman whether he missed him. Salman says he did and he will keep inviting her in every season. Then they do the hook step of the song.
Salman also asks Elvish why he wants to give back his trophy. He said that the negative PR and hate comments forced him to make the statement. Salman asked him to ignore the haters. The episode for Friday comes to an end after this.
