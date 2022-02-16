'His Lively Nature Will Be Missed': PM Modi, Kejriwal on Bappi Lahiri's Demise

.Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 16 February, expressed his condolences at the demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri. The legendary musician passed away late on Tuesday evening in a hospital in Mumbai following multiple health issues.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday, adding that he was saddened by his demise.