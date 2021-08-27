Rapper Shan Vincent de Paul Hits Out at Pa Ranjith for Rift Among Tamil Artists

Shan had earlier posted several screenshots of condemnable personal attacks by Twitter users and others who were calling for due credit to be given to Arivu for his work.

“this is the just very small fraction of misinformation, lies and hate ive been receiving since @ranjithpa decided to tweet about some shit he knows absolutely nothing about. I just want to make it perfectly clear, I didn’t start this … the road to Jaffna continues. Ps. Go read the article @anuragtagat did an awesome job,” the tweet read.



He then deleted the post and shared a detailed statement.

Shan clarified that there has been a misconception as the 'Rolling Stone India' cover was not based on the songs — Enjoy Enjaami and Neeye Oli — and was actually a promotion for Shan's album 'Made in Jaffna'.



“That was the pitch for me being on the cover. I wanted to promote 'Made in Jaffna' and represent the Eelam Tamil community. Dhee also has her debut English album that she has been working on for quite some time, so we will be the first independent albums on Maajja. This cover represents our debut releases on the platform. Because that one Rolling Stone tweet only mentions the songs, it made it seem like Arivu was left out. And if the cover was about those songs, that would be true and the anger would be justified.”



He added that 'Rolling Stone India' would promote artists like Arivu when they release their independent albums.