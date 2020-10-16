‘Don’t Hurt Tamil Sentiments:’ Actor Vijay Sethupathi Slammed

Lyricist Thamarai pointed out that had he been just a cricketer, there would be no objection.



“In fact, when his playing in the team was criticised during his early years, LTTE's chief Prabhakaran had said, 'Let's not hinder him from playing cricket. Let's take it as one of our boys playing the game'. But then, he became a Sinhalese politician. He became the loudspeaker to Rajapakse who was killing Tamils by the dozen. When Tamil blood was being spilled on Mullivaikkal, he rejoiced terming it as a good day. And he described the laments of Tamil mothers who were searching for their lost children as 'drama'. How could a professional actor like you fail to realise the fact that he was playing a role in the drama staged by the Sri Lankan government to hide its genocide? (sic)," his letter read.

Every year on 18 May, Mullivaikkal Day is observed to pay homage to thousands of Srilankan Tamils who were brutally killed, in a tiny strip of land in Mullivaikkal, Mullaitivu in 2009.

Actor Vivek during a tree plantation drive on the occasion of APJ Abdul Kalam's 89th birth anniversary, commented, “Someone who is loved by people needs to know what people want.”