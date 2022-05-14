Kerala Teacher’s FB Post Opens Flood of Complaints, Accusations of Sexual Abuse

The police have also sought legal opinion on the complaints filed by the schools’ alumni association on behalf of some of the former students on 2 May.

The three-time councillor of his municipality, Sasiskumar had allegedly been sexually abusing students for years. After the complaints surfaced, he resigned as councillor, reportedly on the CPI(M)’s direction, and has also been suspended from the party membership.

The series of alleged crimes by Sasikumar has sparked outrage on social media. The Mahila Congress organised a protest march to the police station on 12 May.

Beena Pillai and Mini Sakeer, two former students of the school, held a press meet in Malappuram on Wednesday, 11 May, where they alleged that there are numerous instances of abuse by Sasikumar, including sexual assault, and two students were even on the verge of suicide as a result of the alleged abuse.