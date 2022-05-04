WCC Terms Meet With Kerala Govt 'Disappointing', AMMA Calls It 'Healthy'

The pro-women outfit WCC strongly believes the suggestions, observations, and findings of the Hema Commission report should be made public.
(Photo: Facebook/Women in Cinema Collective)
The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) termed the discussion on the report of the Justice Hema Commission with the Kerala government on Wednesday as "disappointing". However, other movie outfits, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) welcomed the majority of recommendations put forward by the Hema panel.
This comes as the draft recommendations prepared by the cultural department headed by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan to ensure equality and security of women in the film industry, are released.
As per the recommendations, contracts will be made compulsory in the film industry, a ban will be imposed on alcohol and drugs, basic facilities will be ensured for women in the film industry, equal wages for all genders will be assured, contracts for all works in movies will be given, proper behaviour towards women will be assured, safe place of stay for women will be provided, there will be ban on entry of people with criminal backgrounds to sets.
Three officials of the cultural department were appointed to prepare the instructions.
The Hema Committee, which was formed in 2017, looked into problems faced by women actors in the Malayalam film industry. It submitted its report in 2019 based on the depositions of scores of women in the industry.
Calling the meeting a failure, the office-bearers of the pro-women outfit WCC told reporters that they strongly believe the suggestions, observations, and findings of the Commission should be made public.
A few members highlighted that while the panel recommended equal pay in the film industry, there was no clarification as to who had made the allegations and how this can be regularised.
Actor Padmapriya, a WCC member, said, "Several questions will crop up if one reads it. So, I don't know if the state has taken enough time and consideration to put this together. In a way, it is very disappointing. Though we all spent our time (for the meeting), it is as inconclusive or even more inconclusive than before.
She recalled that the report compiled by a panel headed by director Adoor Gopalakrishnan on some aspects of the film industry was made a public document.
Minister Saji Cheriyan reiterated the government's stand that the Hema Committee report could not be published as it included personal accounts of women working in the film industry. He pointed out that even Justice Hema objected to its release.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma too on Monday, 2 May, sent a reminder to the Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy to make the report public.
Meanwhile, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) said that the meeting was constructive and that majority of the suggestions put forward by the government during the meeting were welcomed by the association.
"It was a very good and healthy discussion. The findings of the Hema panel also seemed to be very good. In some areas, we requested for more clarity," actor Siddique, representing AMMA, said.
He also pointed out that they do not have any objection in making the Hema Committee report public.
They agreed to implement all the suggestions and recommendations raised in the meeting except the setting up of a regulatory authority in the industry.