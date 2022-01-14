Which Caste Equations Are Key to UP 2022? Help Us Get You the Ground Realities

Will Modi’s farm law repeal bring the Jats of west UP back to the BJP? We'll be speaking to the farmers of Baghpat to get you a sense of their sentiment.

Can Akhilesh grow beyond the Muslim-Yadav combo with a ‘rainbow coalition’ of Samajwadi plus smaller parties? We'll visit places like OP Rajbhar's bastion of Ghazipur, and do voter status checks.

Has Mayawati’s Dalit votebank eroded and can her Brahmin outreach make up for it? Well, we'll travel across UP to see if that's really the case.