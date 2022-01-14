Which Caste Equations Are Key to UP 2022? Help Us Get You the Ground Realities

How will the caste calculus play out in the big UP election of 2022? We at The Quint will be on the ground, finding out.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Video editors: Meghnad Bose and Deepthi Ramdas
Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee
Production assistant: Amulya Srinet
In UP, they say, casting your vote is a lot about voting your caste. So, how will this caste calculus play out in the big UP election of 2022? We at The Quint will be on the ground, finding out.
Will Modi’s farm law repeal bring the Jats of west UP back to the BJP? We'll be speaking to the farmers of Baghpat to get you a sense of their sentiment.
Can Akhilesh grow beyond the Muslim-Yadav combo with a ‘rainbow coalition’ of Samajwadi plus smaller parties? We'll visit places like OP Rajbhar's bastion of Ghazipur, and do voter status checks.
Has Mayawati’s Dalit votebank eroded and can her Brahmin outreach make up for it? Well, we'll travel across UP to see if that's really the case.
And will Priyanka’s efforts to woo Dalits towards the Congress pay dividends? We'll revisit places like Hathras, where she's gone before, and report the ground realities there.
But all this travel and production costs a lot of money - which is why we have one request to you - please click on the link here and consider if you wish to back our independent journalism.
