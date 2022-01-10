'Yeh Jo UP Hai Na': Support Our On-the-Ground Reporting on UP Election

Wherever UP's strongest stories are, The Quint's team of reporters will go to all those places and will get you those stories.
Yeh Jo UP Hai Na, yahan election hone ja raha hai. India’s largest state, Uttar Pradesh (UP) is a Petri dish of all the issues that our democracy has to deal with – communal hatred, caste oppression, women’s safety, public health crises, agrarian distress, police excesses, and, squatting over them all, political accountability.
UP is going to be a bellwether for the country’s ability to tackle these issues in the coming years.
So then, what is our election plan? It's simple.
The Quint intends to give its readers a front-seat view. From detailed ground reports on what’s happening even away from the limelight, to explainers on the political equations that have led to where things stand today, our team of incredible reporters will make sure that the voices of those who need to be heard, break through the noise.
Over the last couple of years, it has been you, our readers, who have helped us put in this kind of work – from our ground-breaking documentaries on caste in eastern UP to the pernicious bogey of Love Jihad. Because, you understand that ground reporting is expensive.
Even now, we hope you will continue to support us similarly.
This will help us cover the cost of travel for our reporters across UP as well as pre- and post-production cost of capturing stories on video.
We can't do this without your support. Empower us. Empower our journalism.