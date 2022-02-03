Want All Parties To Unite To Oust BJP, Will Fight 2024 LS Polls in UP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 1 February, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "our main enemy" and that all political parties should come together to oust the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We want all regional parties to come together and defeat the BJP in 2024. We want everybody to come together and fight against the BJP and defeat it. Our motto is the BJP has to be defeated. If we can defeat CPI(M) in West Bengal, we can also defeat BJP nationally," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing a party meeting in Kolkata after being re-elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Banerjee said that the TMC will lend its support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, and that the TMC would also contest from UP in 2024.