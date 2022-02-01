Rahul, Mamata Slam 'Zero Budget', Say Farmers & Middle Class Ignored

Jago Bangla, TMC's Bengali mouthpiece published a cover story titled 'Rahul Gandhi failed, Mamata is the alternate face'.
Soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February, various Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee, criticised the government's allocations.
"M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget! Nothing for - Salaried class - Middle class - The poor and deprived - Youth - Farmers - MSMEs (sic)," stated Rahul Gandhi.
Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee said, "Budget has zero for common people, who are getting crushed by unemployment and inflation. The government is lost in big words signifying nothing – a Pegasus spin Budget."
Calling the Budget a 'Nothing Budget', Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "Extremely disappointing, a damp squib! There seems to be absolutely nothing in this Budget. It's an astonishingly disappointing Budget."
"When you listen to the speech, no mention of MGNREGA, of defence, of any other urgent priorities facing the public," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all-round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures. This is a betrayal of India’s Salaried Class & Middle Class," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
"Truth of Budget 2022 - 'Nothing Budget' • The pocket of the poor is empty, nothing, • Empty pocket of the employed, nothing, • The pockets of the middle class are empty, nothing, • Farmer's pocket empty, nothing • The hope of the youth is broken, nothing, • To increase consumption, nothing • Promotion of small industry, nothing," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.
"We are facing terrible inflation and there's no tax relief for the middle class. This is a Budget that seems to be pushing the mirage of 'achhe din' even farther away. Now it's India at 100, we'll have to wait for 25 more years for 'acche din' to arrive," Tharoor was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
