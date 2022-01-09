ADVERTISEMENT

UP Elections 2022: Constituency-wise Polling Schedule

Here’s an infogram to help you go through the constituency-wise polling schedule.

The Quint
Published
Uttar Pradesh Elections
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representation.</p></div>
i

The Election Commission of India announced the much-awaited dates for Assembly polls in the states of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, 8 January.

The 2022 state Assembly elections will begin with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh on 10 February and will end on 7 March, with the seventh and last phase of the polling in the state. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.

Here’s an infogram to help you go through the constituency-wise polling schedule.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT