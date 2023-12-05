Revanth Reddy To Be Chief Minister of Telangana, Oath-Taking on 7 December

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy has been named the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Telangana, paving the way for him to the next chief minister of the state, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal told the media on Tuesday, 5 December.

Revanth and a few other Cabinet ministers will take oath on Thursday, 7 December, the AICC general secretary said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior Congress leader from Telangana confirmed to The Quint that Revanth has been chosen as the next chief minister of the state.