Revanth Reddy To Be Chief Minister of Telangana, Oath-Taking on 7 December

Revanth Reddy is set to be the next chief minister of Telangana.
(Photo: PTI)
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy has been named the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Telangana, paving the way for him to the next chief minister of the state, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal told the media on Tuesday, 5 December.
Revanth and a few other Cabinet ministers will take oath on Thursday, 7 December, the AICC general secretary said.
Earlier on Tuesday, a senior Congress leader from Telangana confirmed to The Quint that Revanth has been chosen as the next chief minister of the state.
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar later told the media that Revanth's elevation was a "unanimous decision."
The Congress, which made a surprising comeback in the state by defeating K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, took about two days to arrive at a consensus on the chief minister post.
Opposition from senior leaders like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy against Revanth's elevation as CM had delayed the process, according to reports.
The CLP held a meeting on Monday, wherein it was unanimously decided that the decision to choose the chief minister would be left to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Later, the individual opinions of the 64 Congress MLAs were taken. As per a report by The Times of India, some MLAs suggested the names of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Sridhar Babu for the CM post. The majority, however, chose Revanth Reddy.
Speaking to the media on Monday, TPCC spokesperson Addanki Dayakar said after the CLP meeting:
DK Shivakumar and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakare then travelled to Delhi to further discuss the matter with the high command, where it was reportedly decided that Revanth would be the next chief minister. Uttam Kumar Reddy or Bhatti Vikramarka may be given the post of deputy CM.
