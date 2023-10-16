BRS Manifesto: KCR Pads Up Existing Schemes To Counter Congress' Guarantees

In his maiden campaign rally this election season in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao released the party's manifesto in Husnabad in Siddipet district on Sunday, 15 October.

While the BRS manifesto carries only a handful of new promises – like 'KCR Bhima', which offers Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage to BPL families – it pads up KCR's existing schemes in Telangana, just enough to counter the Congress' six guarantees that were announced at the 'Vijayabheri' rally in Hyderabad last month.

For instance, one of Congress' guarantees included 'Rythu Bharosa' – which promises Rs 15,000 per year to farmers and tenant farmers on the lines of BRS' existing scheme of Rythu Bandhu. In KCR's manifesto this time, the Rythu Bandhu amount has been upped from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000 per year – Rs 1,000 more than what the Congress promises to offer.