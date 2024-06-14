The Many Faces of Suresh Gopi, the Protagonist of BJP's Kerala Story

A day later, he went back on his statement and tweeted: "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the (Narendra) Modi government. This is grossly incorrect."

The same day, he was allocated the portfolios of tourism and petroleum.

Gopi's entire poll campaign in Thrissur was built on how the constituency would get its first Union minister if he's voted to power. To quote one of his iconic dialogues in a Malayalam film: Just remember that!