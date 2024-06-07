PM Modi Went to 20 Seats in Kerala & Tamil Nadu, NDA Won Just 1

From January till April this year, Narendra Modi visited as many as 20 of the total 59 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala – the two states in the south to have traditionally rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During his multiple visits to these constituencies for official and non-official purposes, the prime minister took out roadshows and rallies, conducted public meetings, and made personal and official visits to temples, according to PM Modi's official website.