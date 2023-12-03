Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: See LIVE Constituency-Wise Results Map

Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Live Seat-Wise Map
(Photo: The Quint Lab)
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Results Live Updates: As the results for the Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 are trickling in, check out this interactive map that shows you which party is leading/winning in which constituency of Rajasthan.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
Save this map as we make live constituency-wise updates for the results of Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023.
A total of 1,875 candidates are in the race for the 200-seat State Assembly (the voting was conducted only in 199 seats) in this year's Rajasthan elections.
The ruling Congress has fielded candidates in 199 constituencies and is in alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal in Bharatpur constituency.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates in all 200 constituencies.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded candidates in 185 constituencies.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) is contesting in 78 constituencies.
Out of 1,875 candidates in the poll fray, 1,692 are male and 183 are female.
In the run-up to the 2023 state Assembly elections, Congress' Ashok Gehlot government announced a flurry of welfare schemes in a desperate attempt to break the chain of changing mandate. The opinion polls, however, indicated that the people of Rajasthan will maintain their custom.
In the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Vasundhara Raje Scindia's BJP government lost power as Congress managed to win 99 seats while the BJP could win only 73 seats.
But in the five years since those elections, Rajasthan witnessed a lot of political developments. Both, the Congress and the BJP, has fought these elections while suffering infighting in their respective state units. The Congress saw the drama of Sachin Pilot's rebellion, while the divisions in Rajasthan BJP became apparent during the ticket distribution.
The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly had polling in 199 seats as the voting for the Karanpur constituency was cancelled after the passing away of the Congress candidate from that seat. An Independent candidate from Sri Ganganagar constituency also died a few days before the polling but the elections there carried on because there is no provision of cancelling the election in case of the death of an Independent candidate.
