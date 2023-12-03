Rajasthan Election Results 2023 LIVE: See Which Big Netas Are Leading, Trailing

Diya Kumari is the BJP candidate contesting for the seat of Vidhyadhar Nagar. She is the sitting MP for Rajsamand seat. Kumari is a member of a Rajasthan royal family and the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruler of Jaipur. She is fielded for this seat replacing the incumbent BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi. Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency has remained loyal to the BJP in the last six major elections. Congress has fielded Sitaram on this constituency.