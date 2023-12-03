Rajasthan Election Results 2023 LIVE: See Which Big Netas Are Leading, Trailing

Check the results of VIP seats and key candidates of Rajasthan elections 2023.
(Photo: The Quint Lab)
Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Updates: From incumbent chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia to heavyweights like Sachin Pilot and Rajyavardhan Rathore, the fate of many big names in Rajasthan is being decided in this state's Assembly elections.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Ashok Gehlot, the current CM who is serving his third term in the position since 2018, is contesting from his bastion of Sardarpura in Jodhpur. Gehlot is facing Bharatiya Janatiya Party’s Mahendra Singh Rathore as his chief opponent for Sardarpura constituency in the this election.
BJP's Vasundhara Raje is a two-time Rajasthan Chief Minister and a former Union Cabinet minister. Raje is facing Congress’ Ram Lal Singh Chouhan in the 2023 elections.
Sachin Pilot is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, member of Parliament and Union Minister. Tonk is Pilot's traditional seat. He is facing BJP’s Ajit Singh Mehta in the 2023 elections.
Congress' CP Joshi is a five time MLA from Nathdwara and the current speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. Joshi is contesting against BJP’s Vishwaraj Singh Mewar who is a descendant of Maharana Pratap Singh, former king of Mewar.
Current Alwar MP Baba Balaknath is the BJP's candidate for the Tijara constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections. In 2018, Tijara constituency was won by former BSP leader Sandeep Kumar who later switched to Congress in 2019. Balaknath is facing Congress' Imran Khan.
Gaurav Vallabh is the national spokesperson of the Congress and the party's candidate for the Udaipur constituency. The contest of the seat of Udaipur will be between Vallabh and BJP’s Tarachand Jain. BJP has enjoyed a stronghold on Udaipur since 2003 under Gulab Chand Kataria.
Govind Singh Dotasra is the current president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee and has represented the Lachmangarh constituency since 2008. In this election, he is contesting against BJP’s Subhash Mehria.
Former union minister and Olympic medallist Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore is BJP's candidate from Jhotwara. Rathore is also the sitting MP from Jaipur Rural. He is contesting against Congress’ Abhishek Choudhary. In the 2018 elections, Congress candidate Lalchand Katariya had won this seat.
Rajendra Singh Rathore is the incumbent BJP MLA for the Churu constituency. In the 2023 elections, he is contesting against Congress’ Narendra Budania.
Diya Kumari is the BJP candidate contesting for the seat of Vidhyadhar Nagar. She is the sitting MP for Rajsamand seat. Kumari is a member of a Rajasthan royal family and the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruler of Jaipur. She is fielded for this seat replacing the incumbent BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi. Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency has remained loyal to the BJP in the last six major elections. Congress has fielded Sitaram on this constituency.
Hanuman Beniwal is the chief of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Nagaur MP who is contesting for the seat of Khinvsar in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections. The Khinvsar seat is currently held by his brother Narayan from the same party. Beniwal won the Khinwsar seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018. Revat Ram Danga (BJP), Tejpal Mirdha (INC) are key candidates who are also fighting from Khinwsar constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections.
Congress has fielded out Manvendra Singh, who is former BJP MLA and the son of BJP stalwart late Jaswant Singh, from Siyana seat. He is facing BJP’s sitting MLA Hameer Singh Bhayal. The Congress last won this constituency in 1998.
Kirodi Lal Meena is a veteran BJP leader and a member of the Rajya Sabha. He is contesting from Sawai Madhopur against party rebel Asha Meena and Congress MLA Danish Abrar. The 2018 elections on this seat was won Congress' Abrar.
Girraj Singh Malinga is a three-time MLA who has been undefeated in Bari since 2008. Previously in Congress, Malinga joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 elections. He is fighting Congress' Prashant Singh Parmar for this seat.
Pratap Singh Khachariyas is one of the cabinet ministers of Ashok Gehlot government and currently represents the constituency of Civil Lines. He is contesting on this seat against Gopal Sharma of the BJP.
Congress nominated Shobha Rani Kushwaha to contest from the Dholpur constituency. In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, she secured victory on a BJP ticket. However, she faced expulsion from the BJP in June of the previous year due to allegations of engaging in cross voting during Rajya Sabha elections. Notably, her main competitor is her own brother-in-law, Dr. Shivcharan Singh Kushwaha from BJP, whom she defeated in 2018 when he ran as a Congress candidate. Adding to the electoral mix is the prominent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) figure Ritesh Sharma.
BJP has declared Upen Yadav as its candidate from Shahpura for Rajasthan Assembly election 2023. He is contesting against Manish Yadav from the Congress. This seat has been won by BJP for the last 2 consecutive Assembly elections with Kailash Chandra Meghwal as the MLA.
