PM Modi's Photo Removed From Vaccine Certificates in Poll-Bound States

The Union Health Ministry has removed the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 10 January.

The photo of the prime minister has been removed in order to comply with the model code of conduct before the state Assembly elections.

The development comes close on the heels of the announcement of election schedule for the five states, which was shared by the Election Commission on Saturday, 8 January.

"The Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force," an official source told news agency PTI.