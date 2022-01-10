India to Begin Administering 'Precaution Dose' of COVID Vaccine Today

India will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine 'precaution dose' to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 and above with comorbidities from Monday, 10 January.

Those eligible for the precautionary dose will, however, get them only nine months after having received the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

Further, the government has informed that the precautionary COVID-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. There will be no mixing of vaccines yet.

The health ministry has also said that there is no need to register for the precautionary vaccine doses. This means that those who are eligible for the dose can directly take an appointment or walk into any vaccination centre.