In 155 Election Rallies, PM Modi Uttered 'Congress' 2942 Times, 'Jobs' 53 Times

As the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections come to an end, The Quint virtually travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across different states in India and analysed over 150 of his election speeches (available on the PM's official website) from 16 March to 28 May.

We looked for the prime minister's top themes and words used in the election season and created word clouds of all.

We looked for the following words and how many times they were used. The words we looked for were: Jobs, Muslims, Development, Women, SC/ST/OBC, Ram Mandir, Congress, Opposition, INDIA Bloc, Parivarvaad, Viksit Bharat, Amrit Kaal, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Pakistan, Poor, Modi ki Guarantee, Modi* and Corruption.

Amongst these 'Congress', 'Modi's name' and 'poor' were the top three themes used in PM Modi's speeches.