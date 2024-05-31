In 155 Election Rallies, PM Modi Uttered 'Congress' 2942 Times, 'Jobs' 53 Times

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Elections Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In 155 Election Rallies, PM Modi Uttered 'Congress' 2942 Times, 'Jobs' 53 Times

We analysed over 150 election speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Khushi Mehrotra & Siddharth Sarathe
Published:

'Congress', 'Muslims', 'Development', and 'Poor' were among the words most-used in PM Modi's speeches in his rallies during the campaigning of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra)

As the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections come to an end, The Quint virtually travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across different states in India and analysed over 150 of his election speeches (available on the PM's official website) from 16 March to 28 May.

We looked for the prime minister's top themes and words used in the election season and created word clouds of all.

We looked for the following words and how many times they were used. The words we looked for were: Jobs, Muslims, Development, Women, SC/ST/OBC, Ram Mandir, Congress, Opposition, INDIA Bloc, Parivarvaad, Viksit Bharat, Amrit Kaal, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Pakistan, Poor, Modi ki Guarantee, Modi* and Corruption.

Amongst these 'Congress', 'Modi's name' and 'poor' were the top three themes used in PM Modi's speeches.

Timeline breakdown: We analysed PM Modi's speeches from 16 March (when the Model Code of Conduct came into force) till 28 May which was one of the last days of campaigning for this election season.

Data collection: After collating the data, we calculated the figures by dividing them into seven phases and registered the final sum.

*Note: The word Modi also encompasses the figures for the phrase "Modi ki Guarantee."

