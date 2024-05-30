In 155 Election Rallies Since March, PM Modi Uttered 'Congress' 2942 Times, 'Jobs' 53 Times

As the campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections come to an end, The Quint virtually travelled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , across India and analysed over 150 of his election speeches (available on the PM's official website ).

We looked for the prime minister's top themes and words used in this election season and created word clouds to denote which words he focused on more.

The phase-wise analysis of his speeches show how he switched gears in different phases.

For example, in his speeches in phase 1 and 2, PM Modi referred to 'Muslims' less than once per speech, on average. But from phase 3 onwards, this average more than doubled. He was using the word 'Muslims' more than twice per speech.

Here's the phase-wise analysis of PM Modi's speeches:

In our analysis, we looked for the following words and how many times they were used:

Congress: 2942

Modi*: 2862

Poor: 949

SC/ST/OBC: 780

Development: 633

INDIA Bloc: 518

Modi ki Guarante: 342

Corruption: 341

Muslims: 286

Women: 244

Ram Mandir: 244

Viksit Bharat: 119

Pakistan: 104

Parivarvaad: 91

Jobs: 53

Opposition: 35

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 23

Amrit Kaal: 4

*Note: The word Modi also encompasses the figures for the phrase "Modi ki Guarantee."

Timeline breakdown: We analysed PM Modi's speeches from 16 March (when the Model Code of Conduct came into force) till 28 May which was one of the last days of campaigning for this election season.

Data collection: After collating the data, we calculated the figures by dividing them into seven phases and registered the final sum. This list, however, is not exhaustive.

Reporters

Khushi Mehrotra

Siddharth Sarathe

Aishwarya Varma

Senior Editor

Abhilash Mallick

Immersive Producer and Data Visualisation

Naman Shah