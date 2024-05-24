543 Seats, 7 Lok Sabha Elections: Tracing the Footprints of BJP & Congress

As the domination of Congress faded and coalition politics took over from the late 1980s, it paved way for other parties to gain grounds across the country.

Thanks to the Ram Mandir movement, the BJP emerged to be a national force. The saffron party's heft ultimately led it to become the first non-Congress party to get majority in Lok Sabha.

We trace the footprints of Congress and BJP from 1996 onwards because that was the first General Election when all 543 constituencies went to polls together. The number of Lok Sabha seats was fixed at 543 by the 1973 delimitation commission. However, in the four General Elections that followed – 1977, 1980, 1984, and 1991 – mutiny, civil unrest, and other reasons caused delays in certain constituencies and elections were not conducted on all 543 seats together.