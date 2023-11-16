Narendra Singh Tomar Responds to Charges Against His Son & the CM Question

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar is in the eye of a storm, with an alleged video of his son purportedly asking for a deal of Rs 500 crore, went viral.

Though Tomar is an MP and a central minister, the BJP has fielded him from the Dimani constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district in the Assembly elections. This has also sparked rumours that the BJP high command may be considering Tomar as a possible replacement for incumbent CM Shivraj Chouhan in case it is voted back to power.

Polling will be held in Madhya Pradesh on 17 November.

Why has a central minister like him being fielded in an Assembly election?

What's his response to the allegations against his son?

Is he in the running to be CM?

The Quint posed some of these questions to Tomar during our interview with him.