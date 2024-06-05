Kerala: Why Congress-led UDF Winning in Lok Sabha but Losing in the Assembly

Having said that, despite the Congress-led coalition having ruled the state for 32 years, which is three years more than the LDF, Kerala is always seen as a Left bastion.

Currently, Pinarayi Vijayan, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) supremo, has been in power since 2016, marking the first instance of such continuity for the party in Kerala's political history, reflecting the prevailing sentiment among Keralites and also indicating a preference for the Left over the Congress in the state.

In 2019, during Pinarayi Vijayan's tenure as the ruling chief minister, the 17th general election was held. The Congress-led coalition won 19 seats out of 20, while the LDF secured only one seat. The Left attributed its defeat to Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, a northern constituency in Kerala, claiming that this move caused a tectonic shift in the voting pattern, ultimately leading to the defeat of Left candidates.