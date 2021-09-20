ADVERTISEMENT
Dilip Ghosh Appointed BJP's National Vice-Prez; Sukanta Majumdar is Bengal Chief
Dr Sukanta Majumdar will be taking over the role of the state president of the party in West Bengal.
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, formerly the state president of the party in West Bengal, has been appointed the National Vice-President of the BJP.
Meanwhile, Dr Sukanta Majumdar will be taking over the role of the state president of the party in West Bengal.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
