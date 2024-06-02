West Bengal Exit Poll Results: BJP Predicted to Halt TMC's Juggernaut

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the saffron party won 18 seats in the state, while the TMC won 22 seats. The Congress got only two seats. The pollsters’ seat projections were not much different either. Most of the exit polls results had predicted a neck-to-neck fight between the TMC and the saffron party.

Aiming to emerge victorious in 370 seats overall, the saffron party this time ran an aggressive campaign in West Bengal, focusing on issues like corruption and the recent incident in Sandeshkhali, where women accused a former TMC leader (Sheikh Shahjahan) of sexual harassment.

The saffron party in order to counter the TMC is banking on some surprising faces such as former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Sandeshkhali incident survivor Rekha Patra to gain support.

In their defence, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has made the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as one of its key election issues.