Hindi Heartland vs South vs West vs Northeast: Which Region Favours Which Party?

The last two Lok Sabha elections saw BJP emerge as a dominant force. It became the first non-Congress party to cross the majority mark of 272 on its own. But BJP's seat share has a disproportionate reliance on the Hindi Heartland.

Similarly, the seat share of Congress, the long time-ruling party of the country, has been largely reclused to South (comprising Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep).

Let's see what the region-wise seat share from the past four Lok Sabha elections tell.