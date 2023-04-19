Why Jagadish Shettar's Exit Indicates a New Emerging Leadership in Karnataka BJP

On Tuesday, 18 April, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar accused a senior BJP functionary who has the blessings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of sabotaging his political career. Shettar was one of the tallest Lingayat leaders in the BJP and his target was BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh.

Denied ticket to contest from the Hubli-Dharward (Urban) constituency, Shettar resigned from the party the previous week. He joined the Congress which extended the ticket to him.

Despite a change in fortunes, Shettar, however, has not stopped accusing the BJP of unceremoniously showing him the door. He said, "BL Santhosh is the man behind my exit from the party." According to Shettar, the Santhosh camp has taken over the BJP in Karnataka.

Sources told The Quint that the BJP is undergoing a major overhaul in the state which had so far acted as the saffron party's gateway to South India.