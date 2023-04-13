‘Shaky & Flawed’: SC on Karnataka Govt Order Scrapping Reservation for Muslims

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 13 April, expressed its inclination to stay a Government Order (GO) passed by the Karnataka government scrapping the four percent reservation for Backward Class (BC) Muslims.

The apex court bench comprising Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said that prima facie, the Cabinet's decision appears to suggest that the foundation of the decision-making process is "highly shaky and flawed," LiveLaw reported.

This came after a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the three-decade-old four percent BC reservation provided to Muslims under Category 2B.

After the Supreme Court expressed its inclination to stay the government order, the Karnataka government assured that no admissions or appointments would be made in pursuance of the GO, till 18 April – the next date of hearing.