Karnataka Polls: Who Is Kichcha Sudeep, Kannada Actor Who May Campaign for BJP?

A still of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and actor Kichcha Sudeep
(Photo: Twitter)
Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep is expected to campaign for the BJP in the run up to Karnataka Assembly election 2023. Speaking to media on Wednesday, 5 April, Sudeep said he will not contest elections but will campaign for the BJP.
But who is Kichcha Sudeep, the popular Kannada actor and potential BJP campaigner?
In a career spanning 27 years, Kichcha Sudeep has donned multiple hats, including those of actor, writer, singer, director, producer, and television host.
The Kannada actor has always projected the image of a self-made artist who rose to become one of the most sought-after names in Sandalwood. He also went on to make a mark in Bollywood and films in other south Indian languages, including Tamil and Telugu.
However, his early years in cinema weren’t a bed of roses. In some of his previous interviews with the media, he reportedly said that his first two films never saw the light of day, and the third, his official debut Thayavva (1997), was removed from theatres in just three days. He is known for his work that includes critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies like My Autograph, Sparsha, Huchcha, Eega, Manikya, Hebbuli, Pailwaan, and Vikrant Rona. From starring in blockbuster hits and hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, the actor has garnered a huge fan base in and out of Karnataka.
A still of Kiccha Sudeep referring to his 27 year career in cinema
Sudeep was chosen to serve as the Bangalore Traffic Police Department's and Income Tax Department's brand ambassador in 2013. He was named brand ambassador for the cow adoption programme run by the Karnataka Animal Husbandry Department in 2022.
Sudeepa also runs an organisation, Kiccha Sudeepa Charitable Society, which engages in humanitarian efforts. The trust assists underprivileged schoolchildren by giving them scholarships. During the COVID pandemic, the society helped senior Kannada film artists, technicians, and others by giving them the assistance they needed when they couldn't find job.
In April 2022, the South superstar Kichcha Sudeep's statement along the lines of the imposition of Hindi over southern languages snowballed into a big controversy. Sudeep was embroiled in a Twitter spat with actor Ajay Devgn, who criticised Sudeep’s 'Hindi is no longer a national language' comment.
In July 2022, Sudeep was called out for his irresponsibility towards society for promoting online Rummy games that have financial risks, News18 reported.
In December 2022, Kichcha Sudeep condemned the slipper attack by an alleged fan of actor Puneeth Rajkumar on actor Darshan at a promotional event for Kranti. Sudeep said any problem can be solved in a pleasant and calm manner and that rebellion isn't always the answer. Earlier, Darshan was called out by many for making sexist and misogynistic comments during an interview promoting the film. Darshan had said that the Goddess of Luck doesn’t knock on the door often and that when she does, one should drag her and strip her naked. He added that Lady Luck shouldn't be given clothes because she would go out.
In January 2023, the actor made headlines for his meeting with Congress leader DK Shivakumar. When questioned about the meeting, he reportedly said, "The first norm of politics is to never discuss your opinion. Don’t give a hint," he said at the CNN-News18 Bengaluru Town Hall.
However, in February of this year, speaking to a regional news channel, Sudeep said, "I have met DK Shivakumar, CM Basavaraj Bommai, and minister DK Sudhakar. I have a good relationship with everyone, but I have not made any decisions regarding my political entry. I will make it public when I make a decision."
He also added, "More than political parties, I need to know what my fans think about my foray into politics, which is the most important aspect for me. I have to consult them as well. Service can be done without politics; first I need to ask myself why I need to take the political plunge, or I can still contribute in my individual capacity."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)